Nozomi Networks Earns Leadership Ranking in Frost Radar

AUCKLAND, January 23, 2020 — Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and IoT security, has been recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the market leader in its Frost Radar: 2019 Growth, Innovation & Leadership report*. Strictly reserved for “market leaders at the forefront of innovation,” the report recognises Nozomi Networks for its growth strategy, global customer expansion, R&D and product innovation.

“The risk to operational networks and mixed network environments has never been higher as the attack surface for cyber threats expands with increasingly interconnected IT, OT and IoT networks and devices,” said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Sankara Narayanan. “With an impressive understanding of the expanding markets it serves, Nozomi Networks is transforming traditional ICS cybersecurity to pinpoint OT and IoT threats in real-time and address an even broader set of customers with solutions that unify OT, IoT and IT security monitoring.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan identifies leaders best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio. Frost Radar leaders “consistently develop new growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future, and thus more efficiently address new challenges and opportunities.”

“Nozomi Networks is honoured to receive this recognition as we close our strongest year ever,” said CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “It not only validates a monumental year of growth and innovation for Nozomi Networks but acknowledges the growing importance of the rapidly expanding markets we serve. As the lines between IT, OT and IoT merge its time to rethink the way we secure these mixed environments to ensure that the business processes and critical infrastructure we rely on every day are always safe.”

2019 was a watershed year for Nozomi Networks in which the company realised record growth and innovation.

Nozomi Networks 2019 Record Growth

• 44th Fastest Growing company in North America on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500

• 500% customer growth and 100% customer retention

• Total installations grew more than 2x to more than 2,250 worldwide

• Total number of devices supported grew more than 8x to more than 2.6 million

• Nozomi Networks customers now include:

o 6 of the world’s top 20 oil & gas organisations

o 5 of the world’s top 10 pharmaceutical companies

o 4 of the world’s top 10 utilities

o 4 of the world’s top 10 mining operations

• 347 proof of concept pilots initiated in 2019 – with an 80% win-rate

• Channel and strategic partners grew 46% to more than 212 worldwide

• Partnered with the world’s 5 largest IT cybersecurity companies

• 508 partner engineers trained and certified on Nozomi Networks technology

• Retired General Motors CISO Rich Armour and Retired Palo Alto Networks Vice President of Sales John Spiliotis joined Former DHS Under Secretary Suzanne Spaulding on Nozomi Networks advisory board

• Doubled Nozomi Networks’ employee base, now operating out of 15 offices around the world

• Opened a new 16,000 square-foot R&D, Nozomi Networks Labs facility and European Headquarters in Mendrisio, Switzerland

Nozomi Networks 2019 Record Innovation

• Named a 2019 Bloomberg New Energy Pioneer for our impact on helping industrial infrastructure around the world become more resilient and secure

• Hundreds of threats found and stopped, using Nozomi Networks solutions

• 90% of the time we uncover operational or cyber security risks within the first 24 hours of installation

• Nozomi Networks Labs reported 20 Responsible Disclosures, resulting in 16 CVEs published to date via DHS ICS Cert Alerts

• Helped establish the International Society of Automation’s (ISA’s) new Global Cybersecurity Alliance (GCA)

• New product offerings released in 2019 include:

o Guardian cybersecurity technology embedded in leading industrial and IT platforms – including Siemens Ruggedcom Multi-Service Platform RX1500 and Cisco Catalyst 9300 Series switches.

o Guardian Community Edition – A free tool designed to help security and risk management teams take the first step in expanding their risk lens to include OT and IoT cyber security. GCE gives users visibility into OT and IoT assets in their environments.

o New Remote Collectors available with Nozomi Networks v19 release offers a low-resource appliance to gather asset and network data from hard-to-reach locations and end points (think wind turbines, etc.). Once deployed, Remote Collectors send data to Guardian for analysis and reporting.

o New Built-in Reports available “out-of-the-box” with the v109 release of Guardian – including reports for compliance and security postures reports in addition to reports for asset inventory and CIS Controls for industrial control systems.

o Customisable Reporting Profiles released in 2019, help prioritise the types of alerts received and how they are displayed.

o A New Query Builder in Guardian v19 allows a user to quickly drill down into the details of the data in the environment, with the added ability to transform the analysis into charts and graphs for custom dashboards and reporting.

o 66,860 indicators added to Nozomi Networks Threat Intelligence Feed.

*Frost & Sullivan’s annual Frost Radar is a robust analytical tool that benchmarks companies’ innovation focus and growth performance in a given market. Visit Nozomi Networks website to read the full report from Frost & Sullivan.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today’s market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for OT and IoT security and visibility. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to industrial and IoT networks. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. Integrated with our extensive partner ecosystem, organisations can have a unified view of their enterprise risks. www.nozominetworks.com

