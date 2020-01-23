Cannasouth appoints experienced new CFO

Press Release – Cannasouth

New Zealand’s only NZX listed medicinal cannabis company Cannasouth has appointed Colin Foster as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Foster will succeed Rob Braithwaite, who has been working with the Cannasouth team since its inception and played an important role in preparing the company for its public listing in June 2019.

Cannasouth CEO Mark Lucas says the transition is a logical progression as Cannasouth grows from a purely research-based organisation into a fully commercial enterprise.

“Rob played an integral role in the formation of Cannasouth and helped us navigate our way through the complex process of becoming a listed NZX company.

“Rob has built a solid financial foundation from which we can now grow into the next phase of our business.

“Colin is a chartered accountant with strong corporate and financial management skills gained over 33 years of senior financial leadership at Tatua Dairy Co-Operative Limited and Anchor Products Limited.

“His wide general management experience will add significantly to the Senior Leadership Team of Cannasouth.”

