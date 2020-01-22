Vodafone launches ginormous data plans

Press Release – Vodafone

Wednesday 22 January 2020

Vodafone New Zealand is today launching ginormous data packages for wireless broadband customers nationwide, with 300GB and 600GB commercial packages on sale now and selected customers invited to participate in a trial of 1 terabyte (1TB) worth of data a month.

The 300GB plans are available for $73/month and 600GB plans for $83/month – while thousands of existing Vodafone wireless broadband customers will be offered the ability to trial a 1TB plan while paying the same as a lower data cap.

Carolyn Luey, Consumer Director, says: “We know Kiwis are consuming more and more data and it’s only set to increase further with the advent of 5G. Data usage over Christmas and New Year’s 2019 peaked at more than 35% higher than the same period last year – and we know from international experience that high data limits are what many consumers are wanting, offering them even more bang for their buck.

“We’re offering these ginormous data plans for wireless broadband customers around New Zealand to access via 4G now – with a view to building out our 5G fixed wireless plans, which will launch later in 2020 as more 5G broadband devices become available.

“We’re inviting thousands of current Vodafone customers the option now to trial much higher limits, so we can continue to understand how data usage is evolving and how their data needs can be met. And 1TB is a lot of data – you’d need to send 7.14 billion tweets a month to use that much data!

“Ultimately, as the world goes increasingly wireless and as 5G becomes more prevalent we believe up to a quarter of our broadband customers could be using fixed-wireless connections in the next 3-5 years – so we’re looking to ensure our products and offering meets that demand.”

The 300GB and 600GB wireless broadband plans are available to new and existing Vodafone customers in the three main cities (Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch) as well as most parts of urban regional centres – including Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin, Queenstown, Palmerston North, Napier, New Plymouth and Rotorua.

To find out more, please visit: www.vodafone.co.nz/home-wireless-broadband

