Two-car crash on Wairenga Road

January 22, 2020PressRelease

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Waerenga Road, Waerenga.

Police were called about 6am.

Initial indications are one person may be seriously injured, and another is understood to have sustained moderate injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

