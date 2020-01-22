Business Scoop
Network

The Lumsden Dipton Highway (SH6) has reopened

January 22, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The Lumsden Dipton Highway (SH6) has reopened following an earlier crash involving two trucks. – Road reopened after crash, SH6, Jospehville – SouthernThe Lumsden Dipton Highway (SH6) has reopened following an earlier crash involving two trucks. – Road reopened after crash, SH6, Jospehville – Southern
The crash was reported to Police around 9:05am.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: