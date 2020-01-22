State-of-the-art aerial water mapping in Hawkes Bay

Press Release – Irrigation NZ

IrrigationNZ congratulates the Hawkes Bay Regional Council and its partners on the successful launch of a cutting-edge 3D water mapping project yesterday at the Hawke’s Bay Aero Club in Waipukurau.

A helicopter towing the latest airborne electromagnetic survey technology, Danish SkyTEM will fly over the region’s aquifers for the next six weeks to scan deeper than ever before to better understand exactly what the water table situation is.

IrrigationNZ chief executive Elizabeth Soal says this is a breakthrough.

“We urgently need more facts about what water we have and where.’’

“This can inform a sensible water strategy to guide sustainable water management in New Zealand.”

“We’re often seeing headlines about shortages in our dry regions which rely on water for their communities, their recreation, and their livelihoods.”

“If this initiative by Hawkes Bay Regional Council is successful, we can repeat this elsewhere to get a nationwide water map to understand more about this critical resource. And then we can act on what we know.”

The 3D aquifer mapping project in Hawkes Bay is a collaboration with the Regional Council, the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) and GNS Science, using Danish SkyTEM technology that has been used extensively overseas.

The data gathered from the survey will be used to build a detailed 3D digital picture of the aquifers horizontally and to depths never seen before. The new information will improve understanding and management of groundwater resources.

“Technology like this is available to help us and we must take all opportunities, like has been done in Hawkes Bay, to use and enhance it,” says Ms Soal.

Further information and a video can be found here:

https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/hawkes-bay/projects/3d-aquifer-mapping-project/

