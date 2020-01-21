Police urge Wellington motorists not to drive impaired

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Wellington Police are urging motorists not to drive impaired, after a number of people were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

Since November, Wellington District Police has tested over 34,700 drivers for alcohol, with more than 200 drivers processed for driving with excess breath alcohol.

“This is an alarmingly high number and Police are concerned that people are putting themselves and others at risk,” says Wellington District Road Policing Manager, Inspector Derek Orchard.

“For every 175 vehicles we stop, one driver tested excess for breath alcohol.

No one should ever get behind a wheel when they are impaired by drugs or alcohol, and no one should get in a vehicle with a driver who is in that state either.

It’s not worth risking your life.”

This weekend alone, Wellington District Road Policing apprehended 26 impaired drivers. When you’re making your plans for going out, make sure they include how you’re getting home.

Be realistic – if you think you may end up drinking, don’t drive.

It is that simple.

Plan ahead and get a ride from your family or mates, catch a bus, share a cab with friends, or nominate a sober driver for the night.

Getting home safely is more important than worrying about a cab fare.

Wellington District Police will continue to be out in force on our roads to ensure everyone gets the message about road safety.

