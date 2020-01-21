MoneyHub publishes guide to Free Samples in NZ

Press Release – MoneyHub

MoneyHub has published a list of 20+ genuine free samples available right now. The guide, prepared by MoneyHub’s research team, covers four categories – Babies & Children, Health & Beauty, Pets and General. Together, the resource has potential high value for young families all over New Zealand.

MoneyHub Senior Researcher Christopher Walsh said:

“In an effort to understand the variety and availability of free samples in New Zealand, our guide rounds 20+ opportunities which don’t waste people’s time. The categories make it easy to navigate and isolate the best options”.

“None of the free samples are of significant material value. Nonetheless, most offer New Zealanders something worthwhile for no cost”.

“We want to make everyday New Zealanders to be aware of the free samples available. We have made it clear exactly how the promotions work and any must-know terms and conditions”.

“We expect our guide to free samples to be popular, and our research team will be updating the page on an ongoing basis”.

