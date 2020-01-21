Homer Tunnel – update – Tunnel closed, Milford Sound

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the Homer Tunnel in Milford Sound.

Police were notified at 3:43 pm, the tunnel is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for the next couple of hours.

NZTA will be updating their website with updates every hour: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url