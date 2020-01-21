Business Scoop
Bus rolled, Glenorchy-Queenstown Road

January 21, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

It happened about 1:45pm and the road, just south of Closeburn Road, is currently blocked.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

It’s believed there are injuries involved.

More information will be released when available.

ENDS

