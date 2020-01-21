Active+ Celebrates 30 Years in Business

Press Release – Active Plus

Active+, one of New Zealand’s largest multi-disciplinary rehabilitation suppliers is celebrating 30 years in business.

The 100% Kiwi owned physiotherapy and rehabilitation network was founded by Gill Webb in 1990. Since then, it is estimated that Active+ has helped more than 300,000 New Zealanders with injury prevention, rehabilitation and wellness.

“It’s a great feeling to have helped so many Kiwis in communities all over the country – and we’re very proud to still be completely New Zealand owned after all these years,” says Gill.

“When I put up the sign outside my first clinic on Manukau Road in the Auckland CBD, I had a vision to change the way physiotherapy was practiced. Machines had become more popular than manual therapy and physical activity at the time, including the use of electrotherapy. However, I wanted to focus on exercise and client participation as the cornerstone of recovery and long-term benefit. That is something that has remained a firm part of our ethos today.”

Active+ has evolved since the early days. It is has led the market by not only offering physiotherapy, but the full range of rehabilitation services such as occupational therapists, psychologists and medical doctors.

There is now a growing network of over 20 clinics across the North and South Islands that deliver physiotherapy and multidisciplinary rehabilitation services. 650 clinicians deliver services to New Zealanders every day in their workplaces, in their homes and from the practices.

“As we’ve grown, our objective has shifted from being the leading brand of physiotherapy to being the leading brand of integrated allied health clinicians,” explains Gill. “We are focused on growing our network of clinicians to provide comprehensive physiotherapy and rehabilitation coverage across New Zealand. We are one of only a few physio-based practices that have gone in that direction so comprehensively in New Zealand. It’s an exciting time for the business.”

“The future also includes a commitment to remaining 100% New Zealand owned and operated,” adds Gill. “Over the last few years there has been enormous overseas investment into New Zealand rehabilitation companies. However, we believe that people still appreciate having access to New Zealand owned and operated rehab services. Our Kiwi values are a hugely important part of our business, including ‘Pono’ – truth and integrity in all that we do and say – and respect for all people, including our clients, our providers, our referrers and all who call New Zealand home.

“We concentrate wholly on helping New Zealanders live well and lead holistically healthy lifestyles. That desire to help our Kiwi communities is the driving force for Active+ and the reason we are all still so passionate about what we do, all these years on.”

Active+ can help with almost anything in terms of prevention, rehabilitation and wellness. Services include physiotherapy; multi-disciplinary rehabilitation; wellness and occupational health; vocational rehabilitation; concussion and brain injury rehabilitation; needs assessment; pain management; psychology and neuropsychology assessment; specialist medical assessments, and counselling.

Active+ also provides collaborative healthcare services in the wider community through contracts with ACC, Ministries/Government and the private sector.

Earlier this year, Active+ teamed up with not-for-profit Southern Cross Rehabilitation, a subsidiary of Southern Cross Hospitals. The joint venture will enable continued expansion and provision of more quality care for Kiwis.

