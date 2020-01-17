Business Scoop
Network

SH74 QEII drive – delays next week due to road works

January 17, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect minor delays on State Highway 74 QEII Drive from Monday January 20th due to roadworks. A 30km/h speed restriction and shoulder closures will be in place between Burwood Road and Marshlands Road. …Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect minor delays on State Highway 74 QEII Drive from Monday January 20th due to roadworks.

A 30km/h speed restriction and shoulder closures will be in place between Burwood Road and Marshlands Road.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of the month.
Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:
• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland
• Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/NZTATotS
• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC
• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: