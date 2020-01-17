SH74 QEII drive – delays next week due to road works

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect minor delays on State Highway 74 QEII Drive from Monday January 20th due to roadworks. A 30km/h speed restriction and shoulder closures will be in place between Burwood Road and Marshlands Road. …Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to expect minor delays on State Highway 74 QEII Drive from Monday January 20th due to roadworks.

A 30km/h speed restriction and shoulder closures will be in place between Burwood Road and Marshlands Road.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

• Twitter Top of the South: twitter.com/NZTATotS

• Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/NZTA/CWC

• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url