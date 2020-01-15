Find Dougal and win a 4pm gourmet dining experience for four

Press Release – Real Journeys

Win a 4pm Walter Peak Gourmet BBQ Dinner for four people by finding one of four Dougal Highland cattle soft toys between Thursday 16th and Sunday 19th January with Real Journeys.

One toy Dougal will be hidden in a secret location around Queenstown each day and clues to its whereabouts will be posted on Real Journeys social media channels over the four-day competition.

Each toy’s tag will have a unique prize number with instructions for redeeming the 4pm Gourmet BBQ Dinner experience for four people, valued up to $516, and will contain the message: “This naughty Highland cow recently escaped from Walter Peak High Country Farm and you’ve found it!”

This competition celebrates Real Journeys ‘early bird’ gourmet dining option, which kicked off on 27 December and runs until 31 March at Walter Peak High Country Farm.

“The 4pm dining option gives customers the full gourmet BBQ dinner offering, plus a farm demonstration and return cruise on the TSS Earnslaw, at a family-friendly price and return time as they are back in Queenstown by 7.30pm,” says Real Journeys General Manager Paul Norris.

“This is also a great option for people who have an early start the next day.”

The four prizes must be redeemed by 31 January 2020 for travel before February 2020.

How to win:

1. Keep an eye on social media for sightings and tips

2. Start your Dougal search

3. Find a Dougal and celebrate!

4. Call Real Journeys on 0800656501 and quote your prize number to book in your 4pm Gourmet BBQ Dinner experience.

