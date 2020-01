Serious crash, Frankton Road – update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

One person has died and another person is seriously injured following a serious crash on Frankton Road this afternoon.

A diversion is in place for Queenstown traffic heading to Frankton via Suburb Street and Panorama Terrace.

Motorists are advised to avoid Frankton Road.

