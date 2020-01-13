Hamilton City Council pioneering asset inspection software

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council’s rollout of new software to record inspections of its buildings and water network is being followed closely by local government across Australasia.

The Council is the New Zealand pioneer of using the Infor Field Inspector app to carry out building WOFs and condition checks on Council buildings, as well as 15 types of water asset inspections.

The app allows our people in the field to input the result of each inspection directly into our system, ensuring the data we capture is accurate, consistent and updated live.

The location of thousands of items of the city’s water network hardware are displayed on a GPS map, which is crucial when trying to locate a hard-to-find hydrant or water valve.

It will also plot the most efficient route between each inspection, reducing fuel consumption and travel time.

Our journey to develop the inspection capability of Field Inspector was presented at a conference in Australia in September.

Eeva-Liisa Wright, the Council’s General Manager Infrastructure Operations, says councils across Australasia are watching Hamilton’s rollout with interest.

“The Field Inspector project is a key initiative as part of our focus on turning data into information to allow fast and robust decision making.

“Field Inspector will be a game-changer for our people who are out in Hamilton’s neighbourhoods looking after the billions of dollars’ worth of assets that keep our city running.”

The next step for the use of Field Inspector is to catalogue and help manage maintenance of Hamilton’s 40,000 street trees.

This work will eventually show the GPS location of every street tree the Council maintains, its maintenance history, the time it takes to carry out different types of tree work and the associated costs.

Hamilton water network hardware being maintained using Field Inspector:

• 140 wastewater pump stations

• 260 wastewater pumps

• 6,868 hydrants

• 11,217 water valves

• 30 stormwater ponds/wetlands

Hamilton buildings and building systems being maintained using Field Inspector:

• 347 buildings

• 4700+ building components

In the pipeline for maintenance using Field Inspector:

• 40,000 street trees

