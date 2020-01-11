Business Scoop
Fatal crash – Papakura

January 11, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway in Smiths Avenue, Papakura this afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.10pm. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway in Smiths Avenue, Papakura this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.10pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

