Fatal crash – Papakura
Press Release – New Zealand Police
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway in Smiths Avenue, Papakura this afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.10pm. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.10pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
