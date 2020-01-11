Business Scoop
Fatal crash, Kopu-Hikuai Road – SH 25A

January 11, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

One person has died as a result of the serious crash between a car and motorcycle on the Kopu-Hikuai Road.One person has died as a result of the serious crash between a car and motorcycle on the Kopu-Hikuai Road.

The deceased was on the motorcycle.

SH 25A remains closed as Police work at the scene.

Police thank motorists for their patience and continue to ask them to delay travel or use alternate routes.

