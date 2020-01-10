Significant upgrade work on Washdyke Flat Road

Press Release – Timaru District Council

Works on the section of road, running between the State Highway 1 and Laughton Street will see removal of the existing road surface and underlying pavement structure as well as the construction of a new kerb and channel.

These works will deliver a significant increase in the road width, strength and smoothness.

There will be significant traffic management in the area during the period of the works, which will include stop-go controls at times, being down to one-lane, and adjacent side streets may be closed to through traffic.

Prior to the upgrade of the carriageway, there will be aligned works by electricity, telecommunications and the installation of new street lights, and other smaller works as required by those in the area.

All works be completed by March 2020, dependant on weather conditions and the progress of the utility works.

Council Land Transport Manager, Andrew Dixon said that with the growth of Washdyke, specifically with new developments around the area of Washdyke Flat Road, it was important for the Council to provide suitable infrastructure.

“This is a significant upgrade to a busy and growing transport corridor, and with work of this scale it’s likely there will be some disruption to traffic flow. People may want to avoid unessential travel on this road where possible during the works.

“We’d also ask that for the safety of our roading crew, other road users and pedestrians to make sure you keep your speed down.

“Access to businesses on the route be maintained but people will need to pay extra attention when they go through the worksite.

“The work will cause some disruptions but investments in upgrading infrastructure is important to keep the whole area moving. We want to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding.”

For a full list of this season’s construction works please visit: Timaru.govt.nz/forwardworks.

