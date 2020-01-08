Victoria St north road closure scheduled for Thursday

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

If your daily commute includes the northern end of Victoria St, near the Fairfield Bridge, it might be worthwhile considering an alternative route or allowing some extra travel time on Thursday, 9 January.

If your daily commute includes the northern end of Victoria St, near the Fairfield Bridge, it might be worthwhile considering an alternative route or allowing some extra travel time on Thursday, 9 January.

A section of Victoria St, between the Fairfield Bridge and Edgecumbe St, will be closed on Thursday between the hours of 5am and 6pm.

Hamilton City Council’s arborists will be working in this area to remove several overhanging trees. Closing the road will allow the team to complete the work safely and efficiently.

A detour will be in place via Edgecumbe St, Ulster St and Maeroa Rd. An electronic message board has been in place and residents in the area were notified by letter drop last month.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url