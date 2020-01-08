Update: Beehives spilled in crash between truck and tractor

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The truck is on its side and its load of beehives has spilled onto the road.A truck driver has been seriously injured following a crash in Wharepuhunga, Waikato.

The collision between a truck and tractor occurred on Wharepuhunga Road shortly after 10am.

Police have requested assistance from the owner of the hives.

A diversion is in place at the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Wharepuhunga Road.

