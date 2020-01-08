Two-vehicle crash, Aerodrome Road – Crash causes blockage
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Police are attending a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Aerodrome Road and Aviation Drive, Mount Maunganui.Police are attending a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Aerodrome Road and Aviation Drive, Mount Maunganui.
The collision was reported to Police at around 12.47pm.
No one is reported to have been injured.
A trailer is reportedly blocking a lane.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url