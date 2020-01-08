Business Scoop
Two-vehicle crash, Aerodrome Road – Crash causes blockage

January 8, 2020PressRelease

Police are attending a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Aerodrome Road and Aviation Drive, Mount Maunganui.

The collision was reported to Police at around 12.47pm.

No one is reported to have been injured.

A trailer is reportedly blocking a lane.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

