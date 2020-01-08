Business Scoop
Single-vehicle crash – Birchville, Upper Hutt

January 8, 2020PressRelease

Diversions are in place for both northbound and southbound traffic as power lines have come down.Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Upper Hutt.

The vehicle collided with a power pole on Emerald Hill Drive about 1.25pm.

The driver has sustained moderate to minor injuries.

