Crash between a truck and tractor – Wharepuhunga, Waikato

At this stage, the extent of any injuries is unclear however a helicopter is responding.Police are responding to a crash involving a truck and tractor in Wharepuhunga, Waikato.

The collision occurred on Wharepuhunga Road shortly after 10am.

The truck was carrying beehives, which have spilled onto the road.

