Crash between a truck and tractor – Wharepuhunga, Waikato

January 8, 2020PressRelease

The collision occurred on Wharepuhunga Road shortly after 10am.

The truck was carrying beehives, which have spilled onto the road.

At this stage, the extent of any injuries is unclear however a helicopter is responding.

