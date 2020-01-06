Business Scoop
Network

Crash – SH1, Puhoi – Motorists expect delays

January 6, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Motorists are asked to expect delays due to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Hungry Creek Road, Puhoi.Motorists are asked to expect delays due to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Hungry Creek Road, Puhoi.

Police were alerted to the two car crash at around 6pm.

No-one is seriously injured however the road is blocked.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: