Crash on Southern Motorway

January 6, 2020PressRelease

Police are currently in attendance at a crash involving a Police vehicle on the Southern Motorway near Otara.Police spokesperson:

The Police officer was heading to a priority job when the crash occurred at around 730am.

The sole officer driving the vehicle has minor injuries. There were no other vehicles involved.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

The motorway is down to one lane southbound and is causing some congestion.

