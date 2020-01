Press Release – New Zealand Police

A section of the South-Western Motorway near Manukau has been closed due to a nearby scrub fire.

The Lambie Drive overbridge is also closed.

Police are providing traffic control in the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

