Press Release – New Zealand Police

State Highway 1 near the Ohakahia Stream in the Hunderlee is currently blocked due to a trailer coming off the back of a truck.State Highway 1 near the Ohakahia Stream in the Hunderlee is currently blocked due to a trailer coming off the back of a truck.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible or expect delays.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url