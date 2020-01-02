Surf Life Saving Northern Region – Summary 1st Jan 2020
Press Release – Surf Life Saving New Zealand
A quiet start to the New Year in the Northern Region with no rescues required and the main incident being at Muriwai where five people were assisted when they got into difficulty trying to cross in front of the cave. Statistics – Wednesday 1 January …A quiet start to the New Year in the Northern Region with no rescues required and the main incident being at Muriwai where five people were assisted when they got into difficulty trying to cross in front of the cave.
|Statistics – Wednesday 1 January 2020
|No. of people rescued
|0
|No. of people assisted
|6
|No. of major 1st aids
|2
|No. of minor 1st aids
|13
|No. of searches
|1
|No. of PA’s
|964
|No. of Public Involved
|2736
|Peak headcount
|11501
|Total hours worked
|686
