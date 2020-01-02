Business Scoop
Surf Life Saving Northern Region – Summary 1st Jan 2020

January 2, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Surf Life Saving New Zealand

A quiet start to the New Year in the Northern Region with no rescues required and the main incident being at Muriwai where five people were assisted when they got into difficulty trying to cross in front of the cave. Statistics – Wednesday 1 January …A quiet start to the New Year in the Northern Region with no rescues required and the main incident being at Muriwai where five people were assisted when they got into difficulty trying to cross in front of the cave.

Statistics – Wednesday 1 January 2020
No. of people rescued 0
No. of people assisted 6
No. of major 1st aids 2
No. of minor 1st aids 13
No. of searches 1
No. of PA’s 964
No. of Public Involved 2736
Peak headcount 11501
Total hours worked 686

