SH 1 blocked north of Kaiwaka – Waitematā

Press Release – New Zealand Police

It was towing a boat, which has hit a power pole, causing lines to come down across the road.State Highway 1 north of Kaiwaka is blocked after power lines have come down.

Just after 3pm a car has come off the road south of Baldrock Road.

It was towing a boat, which has hit a power pole, causing lines to come down across the road.

The road is currently blocked while emergency services and contractors attend.

Diversions will be put in place.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url