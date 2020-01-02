Business Scoop
SH 1 blocked north of Kaiwaka – Waitematā

January 2, 2020PressRelease

It was towing a boat, which has hit a power pole, causing lines to come down across the road.State Highway 1 north of Kaiwaka is blocked after power lines have come down.

Just after 3pm a car has come off the road south of Baldrock Road.

The road is currently blocked while emergency services and contractors attend.

Diversions will be put in place.

