Fatal crash – State Highway 96, Winton

Press Release – New Zealand Police

One person has died following a single vehicle crash on State Highway 96 (Winton Wreys Bush Highway) about 14kms north of Winton, Southland.

Emergency services were alerted to a car that had gone off the road and hit a power pole at around 12:45am this morning.

One person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

