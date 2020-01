Press Release – New Zealand Police

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, on Monday 23 December.

The crash involved two trucks.

One person was critically injured in the crash and has died today in hospital.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

