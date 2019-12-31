Business Scoop
Serous Crash – State Highway 1, near Cheviot

December 31, 2019PressRelease

Police are at the scene of a truck vs bank crash on State Highway 1 (Parnassus Road) just north of Cheviot.Police are at the scene of a truck vs bank crash on State Highway 1 (Parnassus Road) just north of Cheviot.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 8:15am.

One person is seriously injured and a helicopter is on the way.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised the avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

