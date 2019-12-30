Surf Life Saving Northern Region – Summary 29 December

Press Release – Surf Life Saving New Zealand

As yesterday, Sunday 29 December was also relatively incident-free across the Northern Region beaches.

Across the Region, lifeguards and other volunteers put in more than 3000 hours in patrols and carried out more than 700 preventative actions involving over 3300 people.

A summary of the day’s major actions and statistics for the day and weekend follow.

Summary – Sunday 29 December 2019

Omaha was involved in two major first aids today. At 11am a surfer received a head injury and was experiencing neck pain and just after 1pm another beachgoer dislocated her ankle. Both were assisted by lifeguards and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Lifeguards at Bethells Beach were also involved in a search for two fishermen on the rocks at Waitakere Bay at 12.45pm; both were located safe and well shortly after that.

There was one assist at Waipu Cove: an off-duty lifeguard became aware of a boogie-boarder in difficulty, drifting offshore and swam out to him and raised her hand. Lifeguards then picked the patient up and transported him back to shore.

The second assist occurred at Orewa where a stand-up paddleboarder was caught offshore in strong winds. Orewa sent a rescue board and lifeguard with a tube to assist the woman ashore.

Both these assists highlight the importance of our safety messages: Swim between the Flags, Ask Lifeguards about the conditions before entering the water, and don’t swim alone.

Statistics – Sunday 29 December 2019

No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 2 No. of major 1st aids 2 No. of minor 1st aids 17 No. of searches 2 No. of PA’s 368 No. of Public Involved 1677 Peak headcount 7914 Total hours worked 1555

Statistics – total for weekend 28-29 December 2019

No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 6 No. of major 1st aids 2 No. of minor 1st aids 31 No. of searches 7 No. of PA’s 715 No. of Public Involved 3312 Peak headcount 7914 Total hours worked 3019

