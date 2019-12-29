Surf Life Saving Northern Region – Summary 28 December

Press Release – Surf Life Saving New Zealand

A relatively benign day around our beaches for a Saturday, with just two rescues – at Pakiri and Omaha.A relatively benign day around our beaches for a Saturday, with just two rescues – at Pakiri and Omaha.

Statistics for today:



No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 4 No. of major 1st aids 0 No. of minor 1st aids 14 No. of searches 5 No. of PA’s 347 No. of Public Involved 1635 Peak headcount 3996 Total hours worked 1464

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url