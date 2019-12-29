Surf Life Saving Northern Region – Summary 28 December
A relatively benign day around our beaches for a Saturday, with just two rescues – at Pakiri and Omaha.
Statistics for today:
|No. of people rescued
|2
|No. of people assisted
|4
|No. of major 1st aids
|0
|No. of minor 1st aids
|14
|No. of searches
|5
|No. of PA’s
|347
|No. of Public Involved
|1635
|Peak headcount
|3996
|Total hours worked
|1464
