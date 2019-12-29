Business Scoop
Surf Life Saving Northern Region – Summary 28 December

December 29, 2019PressRelease

Press Release – Surf Life Saving New Zealand

A relatively benign day around our beaches for a Saturday, with just two rescues – at Pakiri and Omaha.A relatively benign day around our beaches for a Saturday, with just two rescues – at Pakiri and Omaha.

Statistics for today:

No. of people rescued 2
No. of people assisted 4
No. of major 1st aids 0
No. of minor 1st aids 14
No. of searches 5
No. of PA’s 347
No. of Public Involved 1635
Peak headcount 3996
Total hours worked 1464

