Toilet desperately needed at Ben Lomond Saddle

Approximately 35,000 people walk to the summit annually and this number is growing year by year.

"The necessary infrastructure is not currently in place and there is a major environmental problem developing with piles of human feaces and toilet paper spread across a large area, getting worse every year.

“Approximately 35,000 people walk to the summit annually and this number is growing year by year.

“The necessary infrastructure is not currently in place and there is a major environmental problem developing with piles of human feaces and toilet paper spread across a large area, getting worse every year.

“As the track’s popularity continues to grow this issue will get bigger, it needs to be sorted now with the installation of a toilet to futureproof the track and protect the natural environment.

“The land owners voluntarily offer access to members of the public, but the growing mess could jeopardise this access.”

