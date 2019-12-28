Business Scoop
Surf Life Saving Northern Region – Summary Friday 27 Dec

December 28, 2019PressRelease

Press Release – Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Friday 27 December was another busy day across the Northern Region for lifeguards who performed 1335 preventative actions involving more than 4300 people, 380 of those being at Muriwai when a strong current developed on the tide change. Sharks were …Summary

Friday 27 December was another busy day across the Northern Region for lifeguards who performed 1335 preventative actions involving more than 4300 people, 380 of those being at Muriwai when a strong current developed on the tide change.

Sharks were again sighted in the water at Orewa, leading to the beach being closed for much of the late afternoon.

At Ocean Beach near Whangarei lifeguards responded to a 111 for two swimmers off the south end of the beach; the pair were assisted to shore by a surfer and checked by lifeguards.

Lifeguards at Omaha assisted two men who were having issues with their fishing kayak.

Orewa lifeguards also assisted 16 people with minor first aids for cuts from shells.

Statistics

No. of people rescued 0
No. of people assisted 6
No. of major 1st aids 2
No. of minor 1st aids 35
No. of searches 3
No. of PA’s 1335
No. of Public Involved 4293
Peak headcount 6579
Total hours worked 700
No. MDT Jobs 5

