Press Release – Alcohol Beverages Council

Slip, slop, slap has a cousin this summer no, low or slow says the NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC).NZABC encourages summer drinkers to go ‘no, low or slow’

Slip, slop, slap has a cousin this summer – no, low or slow – says the NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC).

“No, low or slow is all about better, more responsible drinking choices to keep the summer safe and social,” says Bridget MacDonald, NZABC’s Executive Director.

“It’s always okay to say no to alcohol, choose a drink that is low alcohol or to simply savour your drink slowly.

“Make the most of your summer by moderating how much you drink, staying hydrated with water, enjoying your drink with some food, and by having a plan to get home safely,” says Bridget.

“Knowing what a standard drink looks like can help us work out how much we’re drinking, so we make better drinking decisions. Our bodies can only process one standard drink per hour, that’s about 10 grams of pure alcohol.

“The size of a standard drink depends on how strong your beer, wine or spirit is, for example, a standard drink is a 330ml can of 4% beer, or a 100ml glass of 13% wine, or a 30ml shot of 40% vodka.

“All drinks aren’t the same, so keep an eye on how much you are drinking by knowing how many standard drinks are in your glass or checking the label, or go to the ‘Know your standards’ page on cheers.org.nz that shows you what a standard drink looks like.

“Summer should be a fun time socialising with family and friends. We all have a part to play in helping reduce alcohol-related harm, and that means making sensible decisions for ourselves when we’re socialising and supporting others who choose to drink to do so responsibly, moderately and safely,” says Bridget.

Government research shows that the majority (80%) of Kiwis drink responsibly. As a nation, our drinking culture, particularly among younger drinkers, is improving and our consumption is below the average of other OECD countries.

We are seeing positive changes to how we are drinking, but more work is needed to make bigger shifts in New Zealand’s drinking culture.

Education is key to helping people understand how alcohol can affect them and to make better drinking decisions. You can get handy tips and information to help you make better choices about your drinking at cheers.org.nz, or the interactive website alcoholandme.org.nz.

Let’s go no, low or slow this summer and stay safe and social – and don’t forget to slip, slop, slap as well!

(See page 2 for sensible tips to keep safe and social this summer)



Sensible tips to keep safe and social this summer



• Know what a standard drink looks like and keep an eye on how many you are drinking.

• Go ‘no, low or slow’. It’s okay to choose no or low alcohol drinks. If you choose to drink, pace yourself and enjoy your drink slowly.

• Drink water in between drinks to stay hydrated.

• Eat when you are drinking.

• Have a plan to get home safely.

• Support others to stay safe and social. If you’re hosting, make sure there’s plenty of food, no- and low-alcohol options, and water available.

• Check out cheers.org.nz and alcoholandme.org.nz for more information on what a standard drinks is and how to make better drinking decisions to keep your summer safe and social.

• Need help? Call the Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, free txt 8681, or visit alcoholdrughelp.org.nz.



ENDS



Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url