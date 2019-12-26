Crash on Pakowhai Road, Hastings

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The road is closed and diversions are in place via Pakowhai/Williams St and Pakowhai/Frederick St.Police are responding to a crash on Pakowhai Road in Hastings.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 9.55am.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place via Pakowhai/Williams St and Pakowhai/Frederick St.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url