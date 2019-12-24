Press Release – Thames Coromandel District Council

Map of rahui area Thames Coast iwi Ngti Tamater has placed a rhui, or prohibition, over the Te Mt and Tapu (Waipatukahu) shellfisheries, which the Ministry for Primary Industries will be enforcing.Rāhui/prohibition placed on shellfish gathering in Te Mātā and Tapu

Map of rahui area

Thames Coast iwi Ngāti Tamaterā has placed a rāhui, or prohibition, over the Te Mātā and Tapu (Waipatukahu) shellfisheries, which the Ministry for Primary Industries will be enforcing.

Ngāti Tamaterā has placed the rāhui because the shellfish grounds are severely depleted, and the iwi wants to protect this precious resource for future generations.

This means the taking of any shellfish in the rāhui area is prohibited, including the taking of cockles, pipi, mussels and oysters.

The rāhui area extends from Ōtaki Stream north of Te Mātā to Onepoto Stream (Diehard Stream) in the south, with the seaward boundary covering the extent of the shellfish grounds.

The iwi ask that you respect the rāhui and help conserve the shellfishery for everyone.

This summer there will be an increased presence of Fishery Officers, kaitiaki and residents informing and educating visitors about the rāhui.

If you see anyone gathering shellfish in the rāhui area, please report it to 0800 4 POACHER (0800 447 6224).

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url