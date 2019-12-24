1.5 million Kiwis set to join in Boxing Day sales frenzy

Press Release – Finder

24 December, 2019, New Zealand Millions of Kiwis are expected to nab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales, according to global comparison site Finder , which has recently launched in New Zealand.

24 December, 2019, New Zealand – Millions of Kiwis are expected to nab a bargain in the Boxing Day sales, according to global comparison site Finder, which has recently launched in New Zealand.

A recent Finder survey of 2,117 respondents revealed that 41% of New Zealanders –- equivalent to 1.5 million people –- plan to shop the post-Christmas sales from December 26.

One in four Kiwis (25%) will visit brick and mortar stores on the day, while 16% will shop for deals online.

Angus Kidman, Finder’s global editor-in-chief said that bargain hunters are expected to give festive sales figures a final boost.

“December 26 is still the nation’s main shopping event, despite the rising popularity of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday mega sales.

“We expect to see deals on electronics and homewares, with many consumers looking to buy what they missed out on at Christmas,” he said.

The research found that women are more likely to splurge at the sales this Boxing Day: 44% will open their wallets compared to just 39% of men.

Over half of Gen Z (59%) are intending to hunt for deals, whereas just 17% of Baby Boomers are tempted to do the same.

Kidman said that shoppers can expect some retailers to launch their Boxing Day offers early this year.

“Some stores will be slashing prices from Christmas Eve onwards in a bid to entice shoppers sooner.”

But not all Kiwis are convinced.

“Some shoppers might be suffering from a case of deal fatigue. Consumers no longer have to wait until Boxing Day to get their discount shopping fix. We’re seeing more and more sales happening throughout the year, which can lead to sales season apathy,” Kidman said.

Head to https://www.finder.com/nz/boxing-day-sales to see what deals your favourite brands have to offer.

Are you planning to shop the Boxing Day sales Yes, I plan to shop in store 25% Yes, but I’ll be doing it online 16% No, I plan on avoiding the Boxing Day

sales 59%

Source: Finder

How to hunt for bargains like a pro:

Compare the pair. Smaller brands are often cheaper to buy at major department stores or outlets. Jump online and compare across retailers before purchasing.

Sign up to newsletters. Some stores will offer a 10-20% discount for signing up to their online mailing list. This is an easy way to reduce the cost of discounted items even further. You can always unsubscribe at a later date.

Plan ahead. If you have any birthdays or anniversaries coming up over the next few months, use the sales as a chance to stock up on discounted gifts. You’ll be surprised how much cash this can save you down the track.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url