SLSNR lifeguard patrol summary 21-22 December 2019

Please find the Surf Life Saving Northern Region patrol summary and statistics from the weekend below.

Summary

On Saturday 21 December lifeguards performed a personal assist on the East Coast after coming across a lone drifting jetski on route from Takapuna to Long Bay. Lifeguards located the driver in the water 100m away wearing a lifejacket and assisted them back on their jetski. On Saturday Sunset Beach Surf Life Saving Club closed their beach due to the ocean water coming up high and covering the whole beach.

This morning (Sunday 22 December) lifeguards assisted with a major first aid in which a 27-year-old female suffered a compression back injury on a boat in the Mangawhai Estuary. Mangawhai lifeguards quickly responded and transported the patient back to the surf club, where an ambulance attended and left with the patient in a stable condition.

Weekend Statistics (21/12/2019 – 22/12/2019)

No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 9 No. of major 1st aids 3 No. of minor 1st aids 23 No. of searches 3 No. of Preventative Actions 497 No. of Public Involved 2,048 Peak headcount 6,829 Total hours worked 3,373.6

Key:

Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.

PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.

Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.

Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages



1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Ask a lifeguard for advice

3. Don’t overestimate your ability

4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times

5. Never swim or surf alone

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore

7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

