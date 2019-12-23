Serious crash, SH5, Rangitaiki

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving two cars on SH5, Rangitaiki, Taupo.Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving two cars on SH5, Rangitaiki, Taupo.

Police were called about 1.25pm.

Initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries.

The road will be closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area and there will be significant delays.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url