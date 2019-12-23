Boxing Day sales still most popular for Kiwi shoppers

Press Release – PriceSpy

o Three in five Kiwis (63%) say they have waited to purchase a Christmas present in the Boxing Day sales, so that it is cheaper

o Almost half of New Zealanders (45%) said they have felt pressured into buying things during flash sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day

• Based on historical click data, PriceSpy reveals the top ten products and brands of 2019.

According to a recent consumer omnibus survey** commissioned by PriceSpy, New Zealand’s biggest impartial price and product comparison site, Boxing Day continues to be the most popular sale shopping event in the country, with almost half of those surveyed (46 per cent) saying they had purchased something on the sale day last year (2018).

However, analysis from PriceSpy suggests, as with Black Friday, Boxing Day sales aren’t necessarily the best time to bag a bargain, with many products increasing in price on the sale day, rather than dropping.

Data from PriceSpy reveals on Boxing Day 2018, 39 per cent of all products listed on its site decreased in price while 13 per cent went up. The average discount was also less than people may have expected – at just four per cent.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “You might expect people to be all shopped out by the time Boxing Day comes round but according to our consumer omnibus survey research, it is still seen as the nation’s favourite shopping day. Our historical data also reflects these findings, with a third more Kiwis (33 per cent) using PriceSpy on Boxing Day compared to Black Friday.

“While Boxing Day can be a brilliant time of year to make a saving or two, this is unfortunately not always the case. Our data suggests retailers also use such big sales events to increase the price of some items, meaning despite being on the look-out for a saving, consumers may actually end up paying more for a product compared to if they bought it on another non-sale day.”

PriceSpy data found on Boxing Day 2018, the biggest discounts offered came from TVs, providing an attractive average price drop of 15 per cent. But those who planned to get off the couch and go for a run with a pair of new trainers purchased in the sales weren’t so lucky, as 13 per cent of running shoes had a price increase.

% of price decreases on Boxing Day 2018 % of price increases on Boxing Day 2018 Average discounts on Boxing Day 2018 TVs 58% 3% -15% Headphones 43% 12% -6% Running shoes 25% 13% -8% Mobile phones 31% 11% -2% Makeup 65% 13% -6% BBQ’s 51% 8% -6%

The PriceSpy consumer omnibus survey also revealed:

• Three in five Kiwis (63%) say they have waited to purchase a Christmas present in the Boxing Day sales, so that it is cheaper

• Almost half of New Zealanders (45%) say they have felt pressured into buying things during flash sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day

Liisa adds: “To avoid consumers paying over the odds for any Boxing Day purchases or feeling pressured into buy something just because it’s a sale day, our advice to shoppers is to plan ahead. Using a price comparison site or app, like PriceSpy helps ensure consumers don’t overpay for something that may cost less to buy at a different time of year.”

Although the Boxing Day sales are still a firm Kiwi favourite, PriceSpy’s year-on-year historical click data has revealed the shopping day decreased in popularity by six per cent (2018 vs. 2017), while Black Friday increased by 21 per cent during the same period.

Liisa continues: “More and more people are starting to switch their shopping allegiance from the traditional post-Christmas Boxing Day sales to the newer phenomenon, Black Friday, which originated in the United States. It could be just a few years before we see a complete turnaround at the top with people opting to do their sales shopping ahead of Christmas instead of after it.

“But no matter what day of the year you choose to shop, the key thing to remember is: Don’t rush buy – do research first. If you’re looking to make a purchase, keep a close eye on prices and don’t assume you’ll always get the best deals during the big sale events. Smart shopping is the best and simplest way to save the most money.”

Top products from 2019***

1 Nintendo Switch

2 Sony WH-1000XM3 -headphones

3 Huawei Nova 3i- 128GB

4 Samsung Galaxy S10

5 Samsung Galaxy S9

6 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

7 Samsung Galaxy S8

8 Samsung Galaxy S10e

9 Apple AirPods

10 Apple iPhone 8

Top brands of 2019***:

1 Samsung

2 Apple

3 Sony

