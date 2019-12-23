Air New Zealand Cargo puts on Christmas lunch around globe

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is helping to put Christmas lunch on the table for people around the world this holiday season.

The airline’s cargo team is working with New Zealand meat producers and exporters from around the country to send meat to international markets, including more than 1 million kilograms of lamb to the United Kingdom.

Fruit and vegetables are also in huge demand with 3.2 million kilograms of New Zealand capsicums and tomatoes heading to Japan and 1.9 million kilograms of blueberries, capsicums and tomatoes on the way to Australia during the summer months.

Air New Zealand Global Manager Cargo Sales Alex Larsen says the holiday season is one of the busiest times of year with New Zealand products in hot demand.

“We play a key role for the nation’s export industry, carrying meat and fresh fish such as salmon and crayfish, as well as fruit and vegetables to countries around the world via our extensive global cargo network.

“Lamb is always hugely popular at this time of year in the UK and cherries are also top of the list for many with more than 1 million kilograms of Central Otago cherries to be sent to Asia and the United States over the summer season.”

