Serious crash, Kawatiri-Murchison Highway, Tasman

December 20, 2019PressRelease

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway, Tasman. The crash occurred approximately 10km north of Murchison. Police were alerted to the crash, involving a truck and ute, around 4.10pm. Initial indications are one …Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway, Tasman.

The crash occurred approximately 10km north of Murchison.

Police were alerted to the crash, involving a truck and ute, around 4.10pm.

Initial indications are one person has received critical injuries.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

