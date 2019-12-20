Serious crash, Kawatiri-Murchison Highway, Tasman

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway, Tasman.

The crash occurred approximately 10km north of Murchison.

Police were alerted to the crash, involving a truck and ute, around 4.10pm.

Initial indications are one person has received critical injuries.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

