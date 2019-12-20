Entrada Travel Group Acquires Frankland Island Reef Cruises

Press Release – Entrada Travel Group

Entrada Travel Group has today announced the acquisition of Frankland Islands Reef Cruises, the third in a series of recent investments in Tropical North Queensland by the New Zealand-based tourism company. CEO John Thorburn says Frankland Islands …Entrada Travel Group has today announced the acquisition of Frankland Islands Reef Cruises, the third in a series of recent investments in Tropical North Queensland by the New Zealand-based tourism company.

CEO John Thorburn says Frankland Islands Reef Cruises was a natural choice for the company as it continues to expand into the Australian market.

“Frankland Islands Reef Cruises offers a unique way to experience the Great Barrier Reef and, combined with the outer reef tours we offer through our TUSA and Divers Den brands, it widens the range of options for travellers of all kinds,” he says.

“We’re excited to be able to share this unspoilt piece of paradise with visitors and look forward to bringing our experience in conservation, education and tourism on this beautiful group of islands.”

Frankland Islands Reef Cruises holds an exclusive commercial access permit to visit the island group, with visitor numbers capped at 100 per day to ensure this pristine and ecologically significant national park is protected for future generations.

Frankland Islands Reef Cruises tours depart Cairns daily and include return sightseeing coach transfers before boarding the 30m Turtle Islander for a relaxing cruise along the Mulgrave River and the shortest crossing to the Great Barrier Reef at just 30 minutes. Visitors then spend the day snorkelling, diving and exploring the island with a marine biologist.

All staff will be retained, with settlement expected to take place during February 2020. Included in the purchase are three vessels and two coaches.

