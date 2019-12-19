Press Release – Orcon

Say hello to NZ’s fastest broadband technology – another first as Orcon introduces Fibre 4000

Gigabit fibre not fast enough? No problem, says Orcon, as it becomes the first internet service provider to belt Ultrafast Fibre Broadband speeds into a whole new era.

From today, Orcon customers in select locations can order the ISP’s new Fibre 4000 plan – which offers speeds the ISP has labelled ‘pretty ludicrous’ – potentially up to four times faster than the already super-fast Gigantic plan Orcon offers.

“It’s no exaggeration to say this new technology offers speeds that were unthinkable even a couple of years ago,” says Vocus Group consumer and business chief executive Taryn Hamilton. “Gigabit fibre has to date delivered speeds which make most of the rest of the world green with envy – now we’re taking the first steps into the future with a plan that potentially quadruples the previous fastest consumer connection available.”

As the first to launch Ultrafast Fibre Broadband and then the first to introduce Gigabit speeds on the UFB network, Hamilton says being on the leading edge is familiar territory for Orcon as it pioneers another internet frontier.

“Orcon customers want the fastest and the best. We’ve super-charged our network and this allows us to take advantage of the new top speed on the Chorus fibre network, and we’re wasting no time getting that raw speed into the hands of customers.”

Orcon Fibre 4000 is a 4Gbps unlimited naked connection. Given the right set up and conditions, the plan is capable of 4Gbps, but Hamilton warns that the top speed will vary depending on real-world network conditions, the customer’s set up and other factors potentially influencing actual throughput.

“We have had staff trialling this new technology, and to be honest, they struggled to find ways to really make the most of the speed and throughput. This tech is actually ahead of any real consumer need, but history tells us that people will find a way to use it – just as they have with Gigabit technology.

“Our Gigantic plan, which provides speeds up to 900Mbps, is Orcon’s best seller – and allows people to have multiple 4K streams running at the same time. When we move into an 8K world, the new technology will come into its own.”

Orcon is charging $199 a month for Fibre 4000 with a $199 setup fee, on a 12-month contract.

The UFB network on which Fibre 4000 depends is built and maintained by Chorus. Chorus is initially offering the new speeds in Queenstown in January, with Wanaka, Arrowtown, Cromwell in February, selected areas of Wellington in March, and selected areas of Auckland in May. A full launch is planned for September.

Hamilton says Orcon is placing orders for Fibre 4000 from today and expects customers will be up and running from mid-January.

As for who needs these new speeds, Hamilton says customers who simply want the fastest will be attracted to the plans – whether they are gamers, content creators and design companies, or just anyone who moves big files around.

“At Orcon, we’ve always made a point of getting the best technology to Kiwis as fast as is humanly possible. And that’s why we’re proud to be the first to once again crank up the speed limit for broadband in a big way,” Hamilton concludes.

