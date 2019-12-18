STAAH and Oaky Partner for Seamless Upselling Experience

Press Release – STAAH

[Auckland 18th December 2019] STAAH, a pioneer in cloud-based channel management and booking engines and Oaky, the hospitality industry’s fastest-growing upselling platform have joined hands to offer STAAH’s 10,000+ clients a seamless upselling experience.

Thanks to this newly launched integration, STAAH’s clients around the world can now begin boosting their revenues through upselling by simply enabling Oaky via STAAH’s extranet. While STAAH already has a host of diverse integration partners, Oaky is the first upselling solution to join the ranks.

This step broadens the services STAAH offers hotel clients and enables properties of all types and sizes to use Oaky to increase incremental revenue with personalised upselling and cross-selling. On top of maximising revenues, improving the guest experience through targeted, custom offers is another major goal STAAH wants to help their clients achieve by partnering with Oaky.

“STAAH has always believed in helping hoteliers with technology that truly makes a difference to their growth vision. Our partnership with Oaky is very exciting for we are certain of the value it will add for our partners. Creating a seamless experience for all stakeholders, the bar will now be raised high and guest experience will witness a whole new level,” says Tarun Joukani, Director at STAAH Ltd.

Vijesh Yoganathan, Oaky’s Regional Director Asia Pacific, is equally confident about this new partnership and how Oaky can help STAAH’s clients leverage technology to boost both revenue and the guest experience.

“We want to help hotels actively maximise their online revenue through room upgrades and an uptake in their ancillary services. To achieve this, it is important for Oaky to provide the best connectivity options to our customers so they can target the right customers at the right time with services they are actually interested in. As such, we’re thrilled about this partnership with STAAH.” Vijesh says about the new partnership.

