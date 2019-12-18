New WorkSafe Chief Executive announced

Press Release – New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement of WorkSafe’s new Chief Executive Phil Parkes

“The CTU has had a positive and constructive working relationship with Phil since WorkSafe was formed in 2013. Phil has a deep and thorough knowledge of health and safety and the issues facing working New Zealanders. We have always found Phil to be a good listener and receptive to new ideas. He understands the importance of working people and their representatives participating in the decisions that affect their own health and safety at work. Phil brings to the role an understanding of frontline experience and the challenges that WorkSafe face in being an effective regulator,” CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

“There is no question that while WorkSafe has made significant progress since its formation, it still has significant work to do to make New Zealand workplaces as safe as other countries we compare ourselves with, let alone world leading. Those in control of our workplaces need to work with WorkSafe and step up their practices. The system of health and safety representatives and other ways to allow working people to participate in their own health and safety needs to be strengthened.”

“The volcanic event a week ago on Whakaari/White Island and the deaths of 18 people have raised some serious questions about the regulation of adventure tourism and the way it has been enforced.”

“Every working Kiwi needs to have the confidence that at the end of their working day they can return safely to their family. We look forward to working with Phil to make New Zealand a safer place to live and work,” Wagstaff said.

