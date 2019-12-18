Boomi Announces Intent to Acquire Unifi Software

Press Release – Dell Boomi

Unifi capabilities will help Boomi customers uncover and derive insights from vast amounts of known and unknown enterprise data using artificial intelligence (AI) technology

Unifi capabilities will help Boomi customers uncover and derive insights from vast amounts of known and unknown enterprise data using artificial intelligence (AI) technology

Dec. 18, 2019 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Boomi will acquire Unifi Software. The acquisition expands Boomi’s integration and data management platform to accelerate successful, data-driven insights for customers.

Unifi Software provides market-leading intelligent data discovery, catalog, and preparation offerings built on a cloud technology stack. Using this technology, customers can embark on projects that uncover and derive insights from vast amounts of data across the enterprise; both known and unknown. Unifi alleviates data bottlenecks and delivers faster business insights.

“Boomi continues to drive the industry and redefine iPaaS. With the growth of multi-cloud, edge, and hybrid IT, managing data has become an enormous challenge for enterprises,” said Chris McNabb, CEO, Boomi.

“This acquisition allows our customers to derive insights, deliver intelligence, and drive action from known and unknown enterprise data. For most customers, on average, between 60-73 per cent[1] of their data is unknown; that is a huge blind spot when transforming your business.”

The addition of Unifi to Boomi’s data integration platform breaks down the barriers of operational data silos and democratises the flow of information across the enterprise. At the core, these new capabilities bring self-service data discovery, catalogue, and preparation tools to empower business users providing a more complete solution to solve data integration challenges.

With automation and intelligence, Unifi’s technology allows users to predict the context of the data in order to discover where data resides, understand its structure and meaning, provide a level of trust in the quality of the data, and gives them the capabilities to ingest the data into data lakes, business systems, and AI projects.

“Boomi is further extending its leadership position with this acquisition by providing customers with an unprecedented, data management platform with pervasive AI at its core,” said Steve Wood, CPO, Boomi. “Unifi Software not only enables data discovery and cataloguing, but also data preparation in one platform which is key to truly leveraging your data to drive business insights.”

“The Unifi team has worked hard during the past few years to create the leading intelligent data preparation and catalogue platform, identified as such by industry analysts, and we’re thrilled that Boomi has recognised our leadership,” said Sean Keenan, Co-Founder and VP of Product, Unifi.

The deal is expected to close in the near future, subject to customary closing conditions. Unifi is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates a development center in Bangalore, India.

About Unifi

Unifi Software delivers a suite of self-service data tools that help users find and use the data that is most important to them. The Unifi Data Catalog with Natural Language Queries offers users an intuitive experience to easily discover and collaborate around data. At the heart of the Unifi Data Catalog is the Unifi OneMind AI technology powering every aspect of functionality from recommendations to the discovery of similar datasets to Natural Language Query support that helps users directly get answers to data questions. Integrated governance and security help maintain compliance for self-service access to data. The Unifi Data Platform incorporates the Unifi Data Catalog and seamlessly delivers advanced, OneMind-powered self-service data preparation. The Unifi Data Platform also incorporates workflow automation functions to help users and organizational teams create repeatable reporting and analysis. Both the Unifi Data Catalog and Unifi Data Platform can be deployed on-premises, in private or public cloud environments.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi’s intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes, and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9,800 organisations globally, the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2019 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi’s current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “confidence,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will” and “would,” or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

ends

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url